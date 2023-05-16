56-year-old man dies after Stockton shooting

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of East Church Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 56-year-old man died after being shot in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of East Church Street. While the person who was shot left the area in a vehicle, police found the vehicle near San Joaquin Street and Market Street.

The driver died at the scene. Police said a man in the passenger's seat wasn't shot. Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

There is no information on a potential shooter or a motive. Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

