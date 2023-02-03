x
Stockton

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old had been shot.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating it as a homicide, but there is no information about a possible suspect or a motive. 

Anyone with information can call the police department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. People can submit tips anonymously online on the crime stoppers' website.

