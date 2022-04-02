'We need to reimagine how we are protecting our kids' | A Stockton nine-year-old girl is in the hospital following a shooting

According to a Facebook post from police, the shooting happened near the 2200 Block of Van Gogh Lane. The girl was taken to the hospital and is in "stable condition.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police say a nine-year-old girl is the victim of yet another shooting in Stockton.

According to a Facebook post from police, the shooting happened near the 2200 Block of Van Gogh Lane. The girl was taken to the hospital and is in "stable condition."

Currently, it's not known if any arrests have been made or what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

"Well, first and foremost, anytime that you hear a tragedy, it's always troublesome," said Kimberly Warmsley, who represents Stockton's sixth council district. "You know, your erie as an elected official, but to put to make it more intensified to hear that it was a young child at the age of nine years old. As a mom, I'm speechless."

Saturday's shooting comes just weeks after two other incidents involving nine-year-olds in Stockton:

On Mar. 26, a 9-year-old Amontee Ware and two others were injured after a shooting. Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Then on Mar. 22, a 9-year-old girl was apparently was hit with a gun following a shooting in Stockton that resulted in one person killed. During their investigation, police took 42-year-old Fredrick Wesley into custody.

Warmsley talked to ABC10 hours after the shooting happened. She said in a Zoom interview she was actually from work when she learned of the shooting.

"I noticed that this actually happened right around the corner from my house. So this is even like, twofold because one, it's a community member, it's a neighbor," said Warmsley. "It hits me directly home, as a mother, as a neighbor, as you know, a person in this community."

"I cannot stress and emphasize enough that it's one thing when you hear about crime that has happened to adults, like young, innocent people, children impacted by crime is … it's unacceptable," Warmsley said. "And so I just think that we need to reimagine how we are protecting our kids as we move forward in getting out of this endemic and back into our normal day, going forward."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.