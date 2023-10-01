Man dies after being shot by Stockton police officers

Police said a man pointed a gun at another person who was unarmed. Five officers fired their guns at the man. The man died at the scene.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Stockton police officers Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3330 block of W. Hammer Lane in Stockton.

Based on initial information, a person called the Stockton Police Department and reported a man threatened them with a handgun. A short time later, the man accused of threatening someone with a gun called the police department saying he had a firearm.

When officers arrived, they began negotiations, according to the police department. The man pointed the gun at another person who was unarmed and who police describe as "uninvolved." It is unclear if this person was the same one who reported being threatened. Five officers fired their guns at the man. The man died at the scene and it is unclear how many times the man was shot.

No officers or other people in the area were injured, according to the Stockton Police Department.

An investigation into the incident is being done by investigators from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

