STOCKTON, Calif. — A member of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office staff died Sunday night in a traffic accident, authorities say.
Details are limited at the moment, but a representative with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the staff member was off-duty at the time of the accident.
The sheriff's office is not releasing too much information — how, when or where the accident took place — out of respect to the victim's family.
After the crash, a heavy law enforcement presence was noticeable at San Joaquin General Hospital, awaiting news on the victim.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
