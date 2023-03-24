7 people arrested, 10 cars impounded after Stockton sideshow

In addition to the arrests, 32 citations were issued and a gun was seized.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Seven people were arrested and 10 cars were impounded Thursday after a sideshow in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said one person was arrested for having a gun, another for a warrant, three people were arrested for reckless driving and two people were arrested after a chase.

In addition to the arrests, 32 citations were issued and a firearm was seized.

The San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Task Force is working on enforcing sideshows. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, CHP Stockton, The Tracy Police Department and the Lodi Police Department are all part of the task force.

Anyone with information about sideshows can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can stay anonymous.

