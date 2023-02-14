x
60-year-old man dies in stabbing in Stockton

First responders found a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed and the man died at the scene.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 60-year-old man is dead Tuesday after a stabbing in Stockton.

Officers with the Stockton Police Department responded around 2:50 a.m. to the 600 block of North El Dorado Street for reports of a person down. First responders found a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed and the man died at the scene. 

There is no information on a possible suspect or a motive.

The stabbing is under investigation and anyone with more information can call the police department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

