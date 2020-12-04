STOCKTON, Calif — One person is dead and another in custody following a fight in Stockton Saturday night.

According to social media posts from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Jose Anaya, 27, was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Eduardo Salazar, 27, to death.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11, deputies were called about a disturbance along the 2000 block of S. Olive Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Salazar suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No bail or initial court appearance has yet been announced.

