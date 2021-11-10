Daughter arrested for allegedly stabbing mother to death, Stockton police say

The Stockton Police Department said Zaria Hornsby, 21, was arrested on a charge of homicide.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother to death, Stockton police say.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, officers were called to a house along the 1100 block of N. Commerce Street in Stockton for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers learned Zaria Hornsby allegedly stabbed her mother with a knife after the two got into a fight on Monday.

Police said after the stabbing, Hornsby ran back to her home where she was later arrested by police.

Hornsby's 43-year-old mother was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Hornsby has been arrested on a charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. No bail has been set. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12.

