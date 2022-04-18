x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

15-year-old girl stabbed at Stagg High School, suspect in custody | Updates

A spokesperson from the Stockton Unified School District said a man is in custody and the 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was injured after being stabbed at Stagg High School in Stockton on Monday, according to the Stockton Unified School District.

Stagg High School is currently on lockdown. A spokesperson from the district said a man is in custody and the 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital. 

According to the school district, it is not a random incident and a "trespasser" is being accused of driving up and targeting the student. The motive is under investigation.

Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students. A trespasser approached the...

Posted by Stockton Unified School District on Monday, April 18, 2022

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

'Turn your life around' Harlem Globetrotter has message for Ione elementary school students