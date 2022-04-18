15-year-old girl stabbed at Stagg High School, suspect in custody | Updates

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was injured after being stabbed at Stagg High School in Stockton on Monday, according to the Stockton Unified School District.
Stagg High School is currently on lockdown. A spokesperson from the district said a man is in custody and the 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital.
According to the school district, it is not a random incident and a "trespasser" is being accused of driving up and targeting the student. The motive is under investigation.
