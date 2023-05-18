Mayor aims to make Stockton 'the best city in the nation' in city address

Despite the positivity surrounding the mayor's address, some say the city can do more.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Before a large crowd at the Port of Stockton, Mayor Kevin Lincoln took to the podium to share how the city is moving a positive direction.

"Stockton will become the best city in the nation to live, raise a family and grow a business," said Lincoln.

Lincoln said the city is seeing a drop in the number of homeless seeking access to services, and he also pointed to the recent unveiling of Calaveras Quarters this week.

It's a former motel at March Lane and Interstate 5 which will provide 69 permanent, supportive apartments for homeless and foster care youth.

On public safety, he touched on the increase in homicides. There have been 24 homicides this year compared to 21 this time last year.

But, he noted injury shootings have dropped significantly: 33 this year compared to 53 last year to date.

"We've expanded our services to youth ages 12 to 17 while creating a youth prevention and intervention program focused on deterring young people from violence," said Lincoln.

While touting the city's economic progress, Lincoln also said the city issued 3,300 new business licenses last year.

Despite the positivity surrounding the mayor's address, some say the city can do more.

Firefighters union chief Mario Gardea said Stockton remains the busiest city for calls in the country. He says the city could use 30 more firefighters.

"We're still short a truck company and a fourth person on each engine. So, bottom line we just need more staffing," said Gardea, president of the Stockton Firefighters Local 456.

While community activist Toni McNeil calls the mayor and council ambitious with funding to help non-profits, she says the process to acquire the funding could be smoother.

"We're putting something out there before the community. However, what we're not doing is ensuring the community understands the full process that things need to go through," said McNeil.

The mayor also handed out a number of keys to the city, including to the parents of Kristin Smart, the Lincoln High School graduate who vanished while attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996.

Paul Flores was convicted of killing their daughter last year.

"To this day, the support that we get from you is the strength that helps us move forward," said Denise Smart.

The mayor also announced the city will launch a Student Worker Program in two weeks. It will provide jobs for 300 youth supporting non-profits.

