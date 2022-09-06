Stockton Unified superintendent resigns

The superintendent of Stockton Unified School District resigned from his position during this evening's Board of Trustees meeting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — John Ramirez Jr., superintendent for the Stockton Unified School District, resigned from his position during a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

The resignation comes after he was on the job for a little over a year. Ramirez was named superintendent back on May 25 of 2021. He had also previously served as interim superintendent for the district for three and a half months.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District said Ramirez was stepping down in order to care for his elderly parents.

"It’s been a pleasure and great opportunity to serve as Superintendent of the Stockton Unified School District. I will be serving the students and the Stockton Unified School Board in different capacity. I look forward in doing all that I can to support the district,” Ramirez said a news release.

Ramirez had a Masters of Education from Harvard University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Santa Clara University."

"I wish Mr. Ramirez Jr. the very best and wish good health for his family. I would like to thank him for the hard work he has put in for the district and students,” said SUSD School Board of Education President Cecilia Mendez.

The Stockton Unified Board of Education accepted his resignation at its June 9, 2022 meeting.