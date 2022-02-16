'No words can explain' | Teacher and coach killed in Stockton was expectant father-to-be

31-year-old Mark Scott was shot and killed last Friday afternoon. Police say he was "targeted"

STOCKTON, California — 31-year-old Mark Scott of Stockton was a father, teacher, coach and mentor.

His mother, Marvis Scott, flew in from Louisiana to help with funeral arrangements for her son.

"No words can explain. No words can explain to lose a child, especially your only child," Marvis Scott said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. last Friday afternoon in front of the A-1 Liquor Store in a strip mall off North El Dorado Street in North Stockton.

Stockton police say the shooting wasn't random. They say he was targeted. As far as why, police won't say anymore, but a search for the killer continues.

His mother is at a loss as to why anyone would want to hurt her son.



"Ya know, people killing people everyday. Mark was not that type of person. He was quiet, soft spoken," Marvis Scott said.



Mark Scott was a father to three-year-old Marcelous, and he had another baby on the way.

The Lincoln High School and San Joaquin Delta College graduate was a special education teacher at Pulliam Elementary School. He was also a stand out high school and college pitcher, who helped Delta win a state baseball title.

He took his experience with him to Stockton's Edison High School as an assistant varsity baseball coach.

Head Coach James Burke tried to hold back tears talking about his friend and colleague.

"He just loved to give back to the kids. He was always out here happy, jubilant. I had some of the players contact me over the weekend. It was heartfelt. I mean we're all upset," Burke said.

A GoFundMe account, called "Help Alyssa care for Baby Scott," has been set up by his fiancée and soon-to-be mother, Alyssa Henderson.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Swenson Park in Stockton, across from Lincoln High School.

The family is pleading with the public for help in finding the killer.

If you have a tip that leads to an arrest, you could qualify for an up to $10,000 reward. You can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

