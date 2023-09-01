Stockton teacher resigns after parents accuse her of writing N-word near student's picture

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teacher resigned from Lincoln Unified School District after facing pressure from parents accusing them of writing a racial slur near a student's picture.
School district officials announced Friday a Sierra Middle School dual-language program teacher stepped down. They are currently looking for a new teacher.
Students told officials they stumbled upon a seating chart with the N-word written in quotations near a student's picture.
"We're told... the seating chart is where the teacher uses to take her notes and notate points. From my understanding, she might have heard this kid say a form of that word and very casually notated it on her clipboard. But not in the same way he said it, in the form of a racial slur," mother of four Liz Manipol-Lee told ABC10 Thursday.
School district officials say they cannot comment on the specifics of the alleged incident because it involves student disciplinary records.
