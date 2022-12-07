Stockton teen golfer selected to participate in Stephen Curry's Underrated Golf Tour

Bear Creek High School student Brenna Preap is blazing her own trail

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Brenna Preap is not your average 17-year-old. The Stockton resident and Bear Creek High School student is blazing a trail of her own in the golf world, which is where she spends the vast majority of her time.



"I probably practice about four to five times a week," Preap said. "And in those other two or three days, I'm probably playing a tournament."

She discovered her love of golf in middle school, and ever since, she's been addicted.

"When you starting getting good at something, you want to get better at it, and once you're on a roll, it helps you get more determined," Preap said.

Her hard work paid off. Recently, she was one of 60 junior golfers selected, out of a pool of over 900 people, to participate in Stephen Curry's Underrated Golf Tour. This tour was created to provide mentoring and a positive environment for culturally diverse junior golfers.

"I'm really honored to represent Stockton because there's not a lot of junior golfers out here who get the opportunity to travel," Preap said.

She hopes to inspire the next generation of golfers, and she's inspired by those who helped her achieve her dreams.

"Thank you to Steph for allowing me to be part of his growth for junior golf. I want to give a big thank you to Will Lowery and Jason Richards, because they're a big part of the organization at the tournament. Everything wouldn't be happening without them," Preap said.

The tour wraps up the last week of August. As far as what's next for Brenna, she has verbally committed to play golf at Grand Canyon University, and she plans to study business.

WATCH ALSO: