x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

13-year-old on bike dies after crash near downtown Stockton

The crash happened Monday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said a teenager died in a crash near downtown Stockton Monday night.

Police say the 13-year-old was on a bike when they collided with a vehicle. The crash happened near Center Street and Acacia Street.

According to an SPD Facebook post, medical personnel responded to the scene. Once there they found the teen with "significant injuries." Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch more ABC10: 2 dead after crash along I-80 near Madison Avenue, CHP-North Sacramento says