13-year-old on bike dies after crash near downtown Stockton

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said a teenager died in a crash near downtown Stockton Monday night.
Police say the 13-year-old was on a bike when they collided with a vehicle. The crash happened near Center Street and Acacia Street.
According to an SPD Facebook post, medical personnel responded to the scene. Once there they found the teen with "significant injuries." Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
