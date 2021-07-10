Stockton teen found dead after diving in San Joaquin River

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office boat crews recovered the 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Just before noon on Saturday, a teenager went missing in the water near Buckley Cove Park.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office boat crew recovered the body of the 14-year-old boy in the San Joaquin River; he was confirmed dead by the Stockton Police Department.

The boy was with his father, trying to locate and recover a lost boat anchor while diving in the river.

The two were using a breathing apparatus when the father realized his son was having trouble breathing. When the father pulled the line up so his son could get some air, the teenager was no longer attached to the line.

