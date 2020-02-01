STOCKTON, Calif. — 2019 has come and gone. Stockon already has several events in and around the city to kick of the new year that includes local minor league hockey and basketball games, two crab fests that take place the same day and a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters are in town.

Also, don't miss out watching Willie Nelson performing at the Stockton Arena on Jan. 13.

Here are eight things you can do in Stockton.

What: Holidays on the farm at Dell'osso Family Farm include zip lines, pony rides, a giant slide, the Dell'Osso Express Train and ice skating.

Where:501 S. Manthey Road, Lathrop

When: Jan. 1 to Jan. 4

Cost:

Ice skating that includes skate rental (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

General: $14

Child (ages seven and younger): $12

Ice skating bring your skates (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

General: $12

Child (ages seven and younger): $10

What: The Stockton Heat takes on the Ontario Reign in their second game of the year.

When: Jan. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 248 W. Fremont Street

Cost: From $15 to $38

What: The 9th Annual Polar Run and Dunk is a trail run that takes runners along the Eagal Lakes that ends with an optional dunk in the cold waters of the Eagal Lakes.

After both the run and the dunk, participants will have the opportunity to change their clothes and enjoy hot food and cocktails by a bonfire.

The race includes one mile, 5k and a 10k. The race is not timed but will have a timing clock for runners to check their time at the finishing line.

Where: 12 W. Lorenzen Rd. Tracy, CA

When: Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost:

1-Mile Kids and Family Run-$25

5k-$35

10k-$40

What: The Harlem Globetrotters, who brought theatrics to the basketball court, is continuing its tour that began Dec. 6, 2019, in Stockton.

When: Jan. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 248 W. Fremont St, Stockton

Cost: From $20 to $85. For tickets, click here.

What: The annual crab feed will have the following menu items: Salad, Pasta, Dungeness crab and dessert. Reservations can be made until Jan. 3.

The Buddhist Church event is also selling raffle tickets for $20 each where you could win an Apple Watch.

When: Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 2820 Shimizu Dr, Stockton

Cost:

Adults: $50

Kids (ages 10 and under): $25

What: The Presentation Knights of Columbus Crab Feed event's menu includes cracked crab with pasta and dessert.

When: Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: 6715 Leesburg Pl, Stockton

Cost: $45

What: The Stockton Kings will play against the Iowa Wolves.

When: Jan. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 248 W Fremont Street

Cost: Single tickets vary, click here for more info.

What: Country icon Willie Nelson and his band are set to play at the Stockton Arena a little less than two weeks into the new decade. "

When: Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 248 W Fremont Street

Cost: From $48 to $175.

