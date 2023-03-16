Stockton-Tracy area drug trafficker get 16 years in prison for meth trafficking

U.S. Attorney's Office spokespeople said 52-year-old Miguel Castellanos Huitron had at least 5 people transporting drugs on his behalf.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A now-former meth trafficker in the Stockton-Tracy area was sentenced to 16 years and 6 months in state prison for leading a multi-person drug trafficking operation in 2009.

The US. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday 52-year-old Miguel Castellanos Huitron employed at least five people to deliver drugs on his behalf.

Between April and December of 2009, law enforcement officials say members of Huitron's operation delivered more than four kilograms of meth to a police informant.

But later that same year, Huitron went to Mexico for holiday and stayed there for about seven years while police dismantled his operation in the Stockton-Tracy area.

He was arrested in 2017 on charges of conspiring to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.

The conviction and sentencing in this case were the products of a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) operation.

