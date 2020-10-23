Two arrested in Stockton traffic stop after trying to hide, then hand over a loaded gun

San Joaquin deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Piccoli Road and Waterloo Road in Stockton after a car did not stop at a stop sign.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's (SJCSO) has offered some safety tips for when you are pulled over by police after an incident that the Sheriff's Office says "could have ended badly."

SJCSO says on Thursday deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Piccoli Road and Waterloo Road in Stockton after a car did not stop at a stop sign.

The people in the vehicle were reportedly moving around inside the car before coming to a stop, and as the deputy spoke with the driver, Draygo Peraza, 28, the passenger continued to move around as if looking for something.

When the passenger, Antoinette Delsie, 38, was asked to step out of the vehicle, SJCSO said she passed an item from one hand to the other. The deputy noticed and asked her what she had in her hand.

That's when Delsie pulled out and handed over a loaded revolver.

SJCSO says this is exactly what you should not do during a traffic stop.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind if you are ever pulled over by our deputies or any other agency:

Keep your hands where they can be seen at all times.

Follow instructions given by the deputy.

If you do happen to have a weapon of any kind in your vehicle, tell the deputies about it without reaching for it.

Never, ever, try to hand over a gun to a deputy.

Peraza was on searchable probation for gun charges and was found to be in violation of his parole. A search of the car led officers to find methamphetamines and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Peraza and Delsie were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for weapons and narcotics charges.