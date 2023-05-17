Stockton to remove 435 trees to address curbs, gutter, sidewalk repairs

"Tree Stockton" says it will find a lawyer to file an injunction to stop the cutting down of 435 trees

STOCKTON, Calif. — Homeowners John and Peggy Trede don't mince words at the thought of having three of their front yard trees in Stockton cut down.

For 35 years, they have enjoyed the trees at their Midtown Stockton North Orange Street home.

"The trees are very old and supply a lot of shade and - reduce the carbons and put out oxygen," said Peggy & John Trede.

A spray painted, white triangle with a dot marks the trees on the city's chopping block. There are 435 trees in all.

"We thought it was frankly gang code," said Katya Evanhoe, who heads-up "Tree Stockton."

"Dead trees, and there are many, need to go. Live trees, flourishing trees like these guys, they need to be honored and respected and taken care of," added Evanhoe.

However, the city says taking out the trees is necessary in order to replace curbs, gutters and sidewalks. It's a $267,817.50 contract with a tree removal service from Bakersfield.

In a statement, the city says, in part, "Removal of trees is needed to address pedestrian hazards, as the sidewalks, curbs and gutters are damaged or lifting due to tree roots and tree varieties that are dead, dying, or beyond their life expectancy."

Taking out four stumps is also part of the plan.

The city says it will then "conduct a much-needed tree inventory that will allow the City to determine the best locations and types of trees to replant, with an organized and planned approach to planting trees that will thrive and survive for decades into the future."

Still, homeowners like John and Peggy Trede say the city needs to take a closer look at the trees slated for removal.

"Stockton is the city of trees. This is the oldest part of town," said Peggy Trede. "Why would you want to cut down some of the trees that were here before the houses were here?"

According to the city's council minutes from March 31, "Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2023 and be completed by late fall 2023, weather permitting."

However, "Tree Stockton" says it plans on finding a lawyer to file an injunction to stop the city's tree cutting plan.

