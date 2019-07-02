STOCKTON, Calif. — Dressed in matching blue windbreaker jackets, 18 teams of Stockton Unified School District personnel fanned out across the City looking for students who should be in class.

"We need to go into every single home (of students) who are chronically absent, or have dropped, and recover them," says SUSD Superintendent John Deasy.

400 students classified as "chronically absent" were targeted by the teams Thursday morning.

"Either students who have un-enrolled in the last 45 days that for some reason or another they have not enrolled anywhere else that we are aware of, " says Jessica Martinez, the district's administrator for Child Welfare and Attendance. "And then the other students are kids who have missed more than 10% of the school year,"

With a list of addresses in hand, the teams drove from house to house, knocking on doors looking to make sure kids who have a history of truancy were in school.

In some cases, no one was home. In other cases, it turns out the students were in class.

One parent, who has four kids in school, including one with a history of not attending school for a year-and-a-half, told team members it was difficult to get her kids to school because she didn't want them to walk by themselves.

The school is about four blocks from their home.

"Mom didn't really want to talk to us. She said it's her fault the kids aren't in school," says Kristal Bloch, a Child Welfare & Attendance case manager for SUSD. "So, I'm going re-make contact with her and see if I can come in the morning and show the kids how to walk to school since they are in 4th and 5th grade."

Getting students back into class in a district with over 35,000 students is one of the primary goals of new District Superintendent John Deasy.

The latest statistics from the California Department of Education show that, in the 2017-2018 school year, 18.1 percent — or nearly one out of every five students in Stockton Unified were classified as "chronically absent."

The district conducted its first truancy sweep at the start of the school year to get kids back in class.

Today's sweep was to make sure those same kids were still in class.

"Our chronic absenteeism has dropped. Our suspension rates have plummeted which is fantastic," Deasy says. "We have fewer expulsions I think than in the last seven years. So, those markers are good."

________________________________________________________________

Numbers versus knowledge. Memorizing versus learning. Students' GPA is taking control of what students are really learning.