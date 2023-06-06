Stockton Unified announces Michelle Rodriguez as new superintendent

The school board voted on the contract at their Tuesday board meeting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Dr. Michelle Rodriguez will be taking the helm at the Stockton Unified School District as the new superintendent, officials announced Tuesday.

The school board voted on the contract at Tuesday's board meeting. The contract begins July 1.

“I am excited and optimistic about the change and good work to come,” said SUSD Board President AngelAnn Flores.

Rodriguez previously served as a superintendent for the Pajaro Valley Unified School District. She has a bachelors degree in Liberal Studies/Spanish from California State University, Chico in 1993 and her Ed.D. in Education Psychology from the University of Southern California in 2012.

Rodriguez also has credentials in Teaching and Administration and completed the School Business Management Certificate Program at University of Sothern California.

The Stockton Unified School District Fall Semester begins in August.