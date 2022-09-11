Stockton Unified open family resource community center to expand access

City officials in Stockton worked with the Stockton Unified School District to open a center for both family crisis and family literacy resources.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton city and Unified School District officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly-unveiled Stribley Community Center.

In addition to the Stockton Unified School District offices, family crisis support and literacy support can be accessed through the community center.

"This aligns to what we are doing very nicely. We have truancy outreach specialists, social workers, staff that are going out and doing home visits—It's the same idea here," said Stockton Unified interim Superintendent Traci Miller.

The Arnold Rue Community Center on the northeast side of Stockton is also taking part as a resource location for Stockton Unified School District parents.

