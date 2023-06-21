'If I can't do it, who will?' | Stockton Unified School District's new superintendent

After years of investigation and fraud allegations at the district, new superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez has her work cut out for her.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Teachers, parents and students at Stockton Unified School District met their new superintendent on Wednesday.

After years of investigation and fraud allegations at the district, new superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez has her work cut out for her.

"I believe that we have to be an advocate for children and for the most disinvested. And so if I can’t do it, who will?" Rodriguez told ABC10 at a meet & greet at the district headquarters in Stockton.

A state audit report in February found a laundry list of alleged illegal activities, coming roughly eight months after a San Joaquin County Grand Jury investigation revealed "poor business practices" and predicted a $30 million shortfall by the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In a presentation, the new superintendent laying out her vision to pull the district through.

"I’m pretty unique in that my skillset is curriculum and instruction, but I also have a large skillset in budget," Rodriguez said, adding that was something she worked as superintendent at Pajaro Valley Unified School District. She worked there for seven years.

"I believe in the community. I believe in staying put, so that we can actually have a sustained impact on children," Rodriguez said.

WATCH ALSO: