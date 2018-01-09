Veterans in Stockton paid tribute to Senator John McCain Saturday morning at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.

Nearly 100 veterans from different organizations gathered to watch the late senator’s funeral.

“We did it for him. Not only for him – but for us – to keep that inspiration going in,” Vietnam veteran Rick Dimas said.

After the service, they commemorated the late senator in front of Stockton’s Vietnam memorial.

“He had that inner strength about him that I think most of us Vietnam veterans use to overcome our difficulties that we had coming back from the war,” Dimas said.

Dimas held a POW/MIA flag McCain signed as he reflected on the time he met the presidential candidate at a campaign stop in Stockton in 2007.

“He came right up to me, gave me a thumbs up, and that John McCain smile,” Dimas said. “He had that big smile, and he just brought you into his world. I respected him so much for what he had been through.”

Dimas added he also got a chance to visit the site where McCain was held captive in Vietnam. The Vietnam veteran said McCain’s resilience helped him get through difficult moments in his own life.

“That was the inspiration he gave me; to move forward, don't complain, keep on going, and that's what I’ve been doing all my life,” Dimas said.

