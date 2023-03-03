'Definitely a rollercoaster' Stockton veterans homeless facility eyeing new home

Dignity's Alcove building closed down with heating issues, plaster coming off walls and water leaks. Now Stockton veterans need new housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — In February, 66-year old U.S. Army veteran Elias Villalon, Jr. got a notice that once again put his life in a tailspin.

"Everybody got notice you have 24 hours to move out," said Villalon, Jr. — who says he served as a combat engineer from 1977-1985.

Villalon was living with more than 30 other homeless veterans at the nonprofit Dignity's Alcove in Downtown Stockton.

As we reported in February, the building was falling into disrepair.

But, for three-and-a half months veterans like Villalon had nowhere else to go.

"No heater, the water was leaking big time, the pipes. Rats everywhere. Yeah, the habitat was unsafe," Villalon, Jr. told ABC10.

The city ordered the landlord to make repairs.

But according to the Stockton Police Department, which oversees code enforcement, the doors were locked and no one was there when an inspector went to check on progress Thursday.

About a half a mile from Dignity's Alcove, an older two-story building is in the works to be the new location right on the edge of Downtown Stockton.

"Definitely a roller coaster," said Dignity's Alcove Director, Dianna Weiss.

She said she pulled out all stops to keep Dignity's Alcove open, but is moving on in lease negotiations for a new East Hazelton Street location.

"It's a 20-bedroom, 20-room facility. We'll be able to provide the same wrap around services, case management, rides to doctor's appointments (and) court appointments," said Weiss.

Future for Dignity's Alcove veterans

For now, veterans from Dignity's Alcove are scattered in temporary housing — some in different counties.

Others like Villalon, Jr. are bouncing from one hotel room to the next.

But, he has an application for permanent veterans housing in French Camp.

"That's my last source to turn that in. It will be a green light for me to move in," said Villalon.

Several Stockton City Council members have indicated they are willing to provide $50,000 in "discretionary dollars" to the nonprofit as part of the city's next budget.

It will be up to the entire city council to vote on the proposal, according to City Council member Kimberly Warmsley.

She says approving the budget will happen in "the next few months."

Dignity's Alcove staff also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for veterans services. So far, it has raised over $4,500.

If you would like to donate, click here to check out the veterans' GoFundMe page.