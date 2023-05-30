Non-profit for housing homeless veterans in Stockton finally has a new home

Dignity's Alcove will lease a home in North Stockton near I-5 and Benjamin Holt Drive

STOCKTON, Calif. — There's a new home for the nonprofit Dignity's Alcove in Stockton.

In February, Army veteran Richard Bird showed just how bad things were at the Downtown Stockton building housing homeless veterans. He said their wall heaters weren't even working during the winter.

However, change is ahead with a five-bedroom, three bath home on Plymouth Road in North Stockton. It will soon be accepting up to 12 homeless veterans.

"Oh, I'm so excited. We finally get our veterans in here," said the nonprofit's executive director Dianna Weiss.

They hope to start accepting veterans in mid-June.

"We get them off the street. We get them back into our community. It was unfortunate they had to leave in the first place, but it means the world to me and the community and all the staff members that have poured their heart into this place," said Weiss.

Supported and funded by the Veterans Administration, the non-profit provides transitional housing, case management, help with doctor's appointments, connection to mental health resources and their benefits.

Even though the old building on S. California Street downtown has been closed for several months, Dignity's Alcove continued to store items there.

Office equipment, new bedding and even time cards, were stolen by people who broke in.

"We are starting from absolutely -- we have nothing. We are starting from ground zero here," said Weiss.

The non-profit is welcoming donations to provide dignity once again to those who served our country. People can donate by contacting Dignity's Alcove on Facebook or Instagram.

They will arrange for a drop-off or pick-up if anyone has bedding and other needed items to donate.

