Stockton vigil pays respects to victims of recent police killings

Community organizers are making calls for healing and change.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some 30 people gathered in Stockton’s Victory Park Wednesday to reflect on recent police killings of people of color across America.

Duante Wright, 20, was killed in a Minneapolis suburb. Adam Toledo, 13, was killed in Chicago, Illinois. Ma’Kiah Bryant, 16, was killed in Columbus, Ohio. All of their killings happened within weeks of one another.

Alfonso “Fonzo” Grijalva with Free Minds, a Stockton community organizing group, says he’s been hit hard by the recent events.

“You can never get justice to bring somebody back to life, but to give hope for like people of color,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva wanted to create a space for healing during these difficult times. He is calling for changes to police practices and accountability.

He also wants to raise awareness about the death of a Southern California Latina teenager, Aisha Mireles. Her family is concerned that the woman may have been killed, though KABC reports a coroner investigator suggested to the family that the incident may be suicide. The Mireles family hopes further investigations may be done.

Marisa Perez-Benitez attended the vigil with her two young daughters, who she hopes to teach to speak up.

“My children have to be cautious of law enforcement and I don’t like that,” Perez-Benitez said.

According to Grijalva, Stockton community leaders say they plan to host more events calling for change in the coming weeks.

