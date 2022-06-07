Stockton residents to be relieved of unpaid wastewater bills in August

The city will cover sewage bills accumulated by nearly 12,000 customers during the COVID pandemic.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has announced relief for outstanding wastewater charges accumulated during the COVID pandemic will be available to residents in early August.

Nearly 12,000 Stockton customers will benefit from a State Water Resources Control Board program covering past-due fees on wastewater accounts from March 4, 2020, to June 15, 2021.

$985 million in funding was allocated from the state legislature to provide relief for customers experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID pandemic.

The Stockton City Council has now officially approved funding for the program, which will provide credits for over 11,700 accounts starting August 6, according to Stockton City Manager Harry Black.

"The City applied for and received $1.6 million in funding for our residential and commercial water accounts in February," said Black in a press release. "In April, the City identified and applied for $2.2 million in funding for overdue residential and commercial wastewater accounts."

Customers won't need to apply for the program as financial aid credits for outstanding fees will automatically be applied to eligible wastewater accounts, even if it is no longer active.

A “Notice of Credit to Wastewater Utility Bill” will be received in the mail by eligible customers who can then contact the city for additional overdue fees for up to 30 days.

Customers will not be eligible for credits if aid was received for overdue bills under other state-funded programs in the same time period.

More information on the program or utility aid can be found on the city of Stockton's website.

