How to attend Greek Festival, StocktonCon and Stockton Brewfest safely amid pandemic

Here are the COVID-19 health guidelines attendees need to know before attending any of the three Stockton events during the weekend.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three large events are happening this weekend in Stockton — some outdoor and some indoor. Here is what guests could expect and how they could attend safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With rising COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations in San Joaquín county, COVID-19 is still very much a concern.

San Joaquin County public health officials still strongly recommend masking indoors, and outdoors in crowded situations and for people to keep social distancing, hand washing and to stay home if they’re sick

After Sept. 20 through Nov. 1, indoor events that have 1,000 or more attendees will have to show proof that they are either fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event.

The Greek Festival, StocktonCon and the Stockton Brewfest are returning to Stockton amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rick Gaines, the Greek Festival co-chair, says many of their guidelines are adapted from the CDC, but their guest’s comfort is first and foremost.

"Inside we’re recommending masks especially unvaccinated, put some signage out front." Gaines said. "If they don’t feel comfortable, just please don’t attend."

StocktonCon, an indoor event, organizers are requiring masks for those who are unvaccinated. Those vaccinated are recommended to wear masks. Attendees also self-attest to either being fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of the entrance.

Stockton Brewfest is all outdoors. Organizers say there are no mask or vaccine requirements but ask that guests do whatever they need to feel safe.

