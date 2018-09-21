STOCKTON, Calif. — For the past few weeks, Charsey Gray, 73, has called Stockton's iconic waterfront home.

"It's rough. I've had three bikes stolen. I have had my clothes stolen three times," Gray said, with her three pet dogs nearby.

Gray says she rented for nine years. But four months ago, she was evicted for having too many dogs. She says she doesn't want to be here, but is happy the court ruling will allow her to sleep on the streets, not breaking the law.

"I think it's fantastic. Because, like I said, there is a lot of us out here not by choice," Gray added.

In the past, the Stockton Police Department would ticket the homeless for trespassing on public property. However, now that a federal court has ruled cities can't prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if they don't have a home, that practice will stop.

"Our officers will not be enforcing any type of camping ordinances," Joe Silva, public information officer with the Stockton Police Department, said.

Silva added the city's attorney is reviewing the court ruling. And, he says, while the homeless will not be ticketed for sleeping on city streets, other laws will be enforced.

"People cannot just trespass on private property," Silva said. "You cannot be in public under the influence of drugs or narcotics. So we still take those crimes very seriously."

Former truck driver and insulation installer Donile Sexton has pitched a tent along the waterfront, too. Homeless for more than two years, he says his $1,000 a month disability check isn't enough to afford rent.

"And I'm still trying and I'm going to keep trying because I'm embarrassed to be out here. I really am," Sexton said, adding he's hoping someone will give him work to help supplement his income so that he can afford a place to stay.

Bill Mendelson is in charge of Stockton's Central Valley Housing Corporation, which advocates for the homeless. He believes cities will eventually find a way to get around the federal court ruling.

"If they talk about other kinds of activities that they deem inappropriate and start enforcing those, then we're just changing one set of circumstances for another," Mendelson said.

Gray hopes one day soon she will be able to find a real home again. For now, the streets remain her home with police no longer able to tell her to go.

