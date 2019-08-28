STOCKTON, Calif — Tuesday in Stockton started for the police department with a dead body in the street and ended with a dead body in the street.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, officers received a call about a disturbance along the 100 block of W. Flora Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. When officers arrived, they found "a woman on the sidewalk with trauma to her body."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after midnight Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Center and Anderson Streets where they found a man with "trauma to his body." He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, there are no connection to the two deaths.

The latest homicide would be the 33rd murder in Stockton throughout 2019, tying the total of homicides in 2018.

