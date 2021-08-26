StocktonCon requiring face masks for all guests regardless of vaccination status

If you are not vaccinated and cannot take a COVID-19 test, StocktonCon might be off the table for you this year.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Anyone heading to StocktonCon in September will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

The announcement dropped Thursday afternoon from StocktonCon's Facebook page after consideration with Stockton Arena and San Joaquin County Public Health.

While masks aren't an uncommon find at the convention, the usual cosplay mask won't make the cut for these guidelines.

"Cosplay masks, neck gaiters or bandanas will not be acceptable as a face covering. Masks must fit securely around your nose and mouth," StocktonCon said on Facebook.

The convention will also have a reduced capacity compared to prior years. All guests at the convention will also have to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within a 72-hour window of the event. Physical proof is not required; attendees can verbally acknowledge they meet the criteria.

Convention-goers will be able to remove their mask when eating in dining areas and celebrity booths, where their mask can be removed if the celebrity guest is offering photo opportunities. This is at the guest's discretion.

"If you are not vaccinated and cannot or are unable to take a COVID-19 test, unfortunately, you may not attend StocktonCon this year and we’ll hopefully see you in 2022!" the convention said on Facebook.

