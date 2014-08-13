StocktonCon returns for summer 2022 | Need to know

Attendees can find celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers under one roof.

STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon is back for the summer starting Aug. 13, and they're celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Attendees can find celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers all under one roof.

Dubbed the Central Valley's hub for people who love all things pop culture and entertainment, StocktonCon is back in full force.

What's at StocktonCon?

Actors, voice actors, cosplayers, artists and more will be attending StocktonCon.

Actors:

Ron Perlman (Saturday) – Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy

Ryan Hurst – Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead

Jon Heder – Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory

Grey DeLisle - Scooby-Doo, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more

WWE:

JBL

Mickie James

Johnny Gargano (Saturday)

Thunder Rosa

Many more will also be in attendance.

A schedule has not been announced yet, but there will be the usual activities of a cosplay contest, meet and greets, autograph signings and photo opportunities.

How much are tickets?

1 Day Tickets – $16 in Advance (online only) – $20 Day of Show (at the box office)

2 Day Tickets – $20 in Advance (online and in stores); $30 Day of Show (at the box office)

Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Where and when is it?

August 13-14 at the Stockton Arena – 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA 95203 – from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

COVID-19 Guidelines

StocktonCon is following state and county COVID protocols. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended when indoors. Stockton Con will not be requiring proof of vaccination or negative test to attend.

Traffic

Below is an interactive map of traffic conditions around the Stockton Arena.

