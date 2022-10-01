What you need to know about StocktonCon Winter 2022 this weekend

StocktonCon at Stockton Arena will take place Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the event will be $15 at the door and $10 if bought on pre-sale.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Taking over the Stockton Arena Jan. 16 is StocktonCon Winter. An event that brings together those from all corners of pop culture.

"Whether it's anime, whether it's comics, whether it's wrestling, whether it's Video games, etc. This is a place for all that to come together," said Alan Sanchez, a volunteer with StocktonCon Winter. "Everyone get(s) to have a chance to interact with people with the same life that they do."

Sanchez said they previously held StocktonCon once a year. And over the 10 years it's been going on, it's popularity has grown and so has the demand from the public for more such events.

"In the summer, they do one, (one) in the winter," Sanchez said. "They also do a Lodi version as well, just to kind of get everyone in San Joaquin County, their chance to be a part of this."



COVID-19 procedures

According to an email from Sanchez:

Everyone attending StocktonCon Winter over the age of 2 years old must show proof of either full vaccination (2 Pfizer/Moderna or 1 J&J) or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 24 hours (Rapid Test) or 48 hours (PCR Test).

"Our main thing was obviously everyone's safety, even during these kind of uncertain times," Sanchez said. "So we are making sure that we're doing, actually doing, screening at the event itself."

He added that San Joaquin County Public Health Services, HRSupport will be doing PCR testing and vaccination shots at Stockton Arena on Friday, a couple days before the event for those who want to attend but don't meet current COVID-19 Guidelines. The location of the testing and vaccination area will be on the Northwest side of Stockton Arena, just outside of the conference rooms near the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel.

The booster shot is not required for entry into StocktonCon Winter at this time.

How much are tickets?

Tickets will be available at the door for $15 and are available for the pre-sale price of $10.

Kids 12 and under are free to get in.

Where and when is it?

StocktonCon Winter is on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Stockton Arena – located at 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA.

It will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the event, click

