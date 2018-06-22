Like many bigger cities, Stockton is full of diversity.

Everyone came to the U.S. looking somehow to better their lives and many shared their stories with us as we randomly stopped them on the streets.

Rogelio Chavez, 58, came to America from Guanojuato, Mexico.

ABC10 found Chavez at a Downtown Stockton gas station looking for day labor work in construction.

“It hasn’t gone real well for me because of the difficulties to find work and a place to live," said Chavez, who waited along with about a dozen other men also looking for day work.

He has a wife and two sons who still live in Mexico that he only sees twice a year. He's

been in the U.S. for 30 years.

“I’m still looking for the American Dream. I haven’t found it yet," said Chavez.

75-year-old Howard Jang is a retired employee from a local hospital after working IT. ABC10

found him watching pool at the Oak Park Senior Center.

Jang is a second generation Chinese-American.

He says his mother was born in San Francisco and returned to the U.S. when she was 19 years old to work as a servant for a wealthy Chinese family in Portland.

Also, h

e says his father immigrated from Shanghai China.

Tina Cook has family roots in Amador County. ABC10

found her heading for lunch outside the San Joaquin County Superior Court building.

Cook says her family came here originally from Scandinavia, then to Texas and to California during the Gold Rush.

Did her family strike gold back in those days?

"I don't think so. I think my great, great grandpa is buried in the cemetery up there. I don't think anybody did," said Cook, who works for the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office.

