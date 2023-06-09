Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping near Stockton school, district says

In a letter to parents, the Stockton Unified School District described it as an isolated incident. Police are still piecing together details of the case.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping near Jane Frederick Continuation High School, according to the school officials.

In a letter to parents, the Stockton Unified School District described it as an isolated incident.

"We wanted to make you aware that Stockton Police is investigating an isolated incident involving an an 18-year-old student. Officers are investing a possible attempted kidnapping of a student at release from a known individual," the district said in the letter to parents.

Stockton Police Department said the incident happened along the 1100 block of East Weber Avenue around 1 p.m. Police are still figuring out the details of the case.

