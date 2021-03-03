Stockton's guaranteed income initiative resulted in full-time jobs and less depression

Another takeaway from the report on SEED's first year also found people used the money for necessities, and only 1% was spent on tobacco and alcohol.

STOCKTON, Calif. — People who were involved in Stockton's guaranteed income initiative transitioned to full-time jobs and better health, the report says.

In February 2019, former Stockton Mayor Michael D. Tubbs launched the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED), the country's first city-led guaranteed universal basic income experiment. It sent $500 a month for 24 months to 125 recipients with no strings attached.

The program was funded from $3 million in private donations. To qualify, people had to have lived in a neighborhood of Stockton in which the median income was at or below $46,033.

On Wednesday, the first results were released on the first year of the program.

The guaranteed income (GI) results from Stockton are in:

1. Employment & Productivity ⬆️

2. Well Being ⬆️ and stress ⬇️

3. It allowed people to pay off debt

4. The money was spent on necessities and not drugs.



We need a guaranteed income policy. @stocktondemo @mayorsforagi pic.twitter.com/utB60duQN6 — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) March 3, 2021

"Each month, aggregate spending data were collected from the prepaid debit card to determine how recipients spent the $500," the report says.

Participants largely spent the money on food, followed by "sales/merchandise" which the report says is also food at "wholesale clubs and larger stores like Walmart and Target." Utilities and transportation were also categories that saw significant spending.

Money was also transferred frequently, "approximately 40% of the money loaded to the prepaid debit card was either transferred to a pre-existing bank account or withdrawn as cash." The report states participants said they moved the money from the debit card to an existing bank or withdrew for cash for one of four reasons:

1. Trust in pre-existing bank accounts. "Some preferred relying on existing relationships with financial institutions that they already utilized for household budgeting and paying bills."

2. Preferred to use cash. "Others exchanged the $500 for cash, allowing them to pay rent, divide commonly held bills among family members, or for covering other bills to local payees that do not accept electronic payments."

3. Lack of trust in financial institutions. "Pervasive lack of trust in financial services in the community and prior experience with predatory actors motivated some to quickly remove money from the card."

4. Uncertainty in the program. "Prior to SEED’s launch, Ontario’s basic income program was canceled two years early and covered extensively by the press (Frazee, 2018). Recipients feared that if Ontario could end abruptly, then SEED might follow suit."

🚨 The results are in! Data from the first year of SEED shows how just a small infusion of cash can provide the dignity that everyone deserves. Read our full findings here: https://t.co/AJndMxXqMc — SEED (@stocktondemo) March 3, 2021