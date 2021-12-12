Stockton's new Raising Cane's opens Tuesday

The Stockton opening will be only the third location in Northern California for the expanding company.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Raising Cane's will be opening its latest location in the Stockton, bringing the company it's third Northern California site.

The Stockton opening is set for Dec. 14, and it comes not long after an overperforming debut in Davis.

“Northern Californians are Caniacs," Raising Cane's Co-CEO AJ Kumaran told ABC10. "I mean, they've been doing incredibly well. They're really excited. In fact, Davis, California is the highest volume opening that we had in the country when it comes to a non-drive-through building."

For the Stockton debut, the company will be hosting a giveaway and grand opening celebration. Their "Lucky 20" drawing will see 20 customers 13 years and older get free Raising Cane's for a year. Entries are accepted from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Winners are announced from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“We’ve hired more than 250 local Crewmembers and we’re all looking forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with the Stockton Community,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban. “We’re also excited to get more involved throughout the area. Thanks to our loyal local Caniacs, dollars raised from Plush Puppy sales will be donated to Stockton’s Delta Humane Society!”

The Stockton location will be at 601 March Lane, across from San Joaquin Delta College. It'll be open from Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

However, Raising Cane's Northern California expansion doesn't stop in Stockton. A spokesperson for Raising Cane's said their latest Northern California locations are due for December and January openings. Citrus Heights could open as soon as late December, and January could see openings in Roseville, Lodi and Elk Grove. Vacaville is slated for a spring opening while the Sacramento locations are expected possibly for late summer or early fall of 2022.

"We are very excited about Northern California and we appreciate all the support. We appreciate all the warm welcomes in every community. It's been incredible," Kumaran said.