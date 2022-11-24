'They got nothing to eat so I'm running for them': Hundreds turn out for Stockton's Run & Walk Against Hunger

The annual race is the biggest fundraiser for the Stockton Emergency Food Bank.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite the chill in the air, hundreds of runners lined up in front of Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton for an early morning run.

"It's great to have everyone come out on a morning to express gratitude and have some fellowship with each other. And, also we need to burn these calories so we can eat what we want later," said runner Michael Ricks.

The annual Stockton Thanksgiving Day fundraiser was sponsored by ABC10, along with 105-9 The Bull's Johnny Stockton, who helped emcee the event, as well as the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

ABC10's own Kurt Rivera also took part in emceeing the run and walk.

While the run is a lot of fun, the real reason people come is to feed families in need of food.

"People out there they can't do this. They got nothing to eat. So, I'm running for them," said runner Deborah Pacheco.

"This is our major fundraiser each year, for us, it's $100,000 worth of operating capital which is enormous. Food Bank with all the partners we have we can put together five meals for every dollar," said Stockton Emergency Food Bank CEO, Leonard Hansen.

The event included a kid's race, as well as an adult walk, a 5K, and a 10K race through a portion of Downtown Stockton.

First to cross the finish line was Marco Perez of Stockton.

"It feels good. I'm going to eat a lot of turkey today. So, that's the main goal lose a couple pounds before I have to eat a lot today," said Perez.

And for those who don't have a lot to eat, it was a great day knowing the soles of so many feet helped feed the souls of those who some days go without.

It's never too late to donate.

You can donate anytime to the Stockton Emergency Food Bank by clicking here.