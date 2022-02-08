Stockton's Victory Park pool slated to make comeback by 2024

The city of Stockton's swimming pool at Victory Park is slated to be replaced and opened for the public by 2024.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking feedback from the community on what should happen next with the Victory Park pool.

After sitting dry and unused for eight years, the city of Stockton's swimming pool at Victory Park is slated to be replaced and opened for the public again.

In 2013, the city shut down the public pool after citing code violations. The pool, pumphouse, bathhouse and mechanical room must now be replaced, according to city documents.

Kayta Evanhoe, a Victory Park resident, said the new pool means new opportunities for children in the city.

"I would like to see a pool here. We do not need an Olympic-size pool, but I would like to see... swim teams possibly young leagues for kids, certainly swim lessons, mommy, daddy and me toddler programs, senior lap time. I'd like to see a full pool here," Evanhoe said.

The new pool will be funded partly through the city's Measure M funds, with additional funding from a state grant through Proposition 68.

The state grant, which also provides funding for the construction of an aquatics center at Stockton's McKinley Park, requires construction to be completed by 2024.

