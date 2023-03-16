Storms cause nearly $3M in damage to Stockton's Delta College

Much of the damage was caused by January's storms, college officials said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — White sandbags block the doors to now-vacant classrooms in the Budd Building on the Stockton campus of San Joaquin Delta College.

Meanwhile, feet away, broken gutters sit alongside construction materials-- all after recent storms caused an estimated $3 million in damage.

"There's a walking deck on the fourth floor that was leaking and because it was on the fourth floor, it then leaked down to the third floor and the second floor," said Alex Breitler, the college's director of communications. "It impacted some classrooms and some offices."

Much of the damage sustained happened during January's round of back-to-back atmospheric river storms, while the college was on winter break.

In total, 11 offices and four classrooms were damaged by as much as two inches of standing flood water. The damage was mostly contained to the Budd and Shima buildings which house several classrooms including Delta's robotics and dance programs.

Workers salvaged what they could from inside the classrooms and moved some of the classes to other rooms once students returned.

"We had to sort of scramble to move stuff out of those areas and relocate a couple of classes," said Breitler. "We were able to do that without interrupting instruction."

While the college has insurance and maintenance funds that Breitler says will kick in to cover most of the repair cost, the situation that unfolded during recent atmospheric river-fueled storm systems serves as a reminder to some about the age of the facilities on campus.

"A lot of these buildings on our campus date back to the 1970s so they're getting old," said Breitler. "It is a reminder to us of the aging nature of some of our campus and definitely we need to be looking at the long run in terms of how to upgrade some of these facilities"

