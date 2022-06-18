Crews battle 3-alarm structure fire in Stockton

The fire is burning near Tam O'Shanter and Hammertown Drives in north Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Crews with the Stockton Fire Department are battling a three-alarm structure fire in north Stockton. The fire was first reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday near Tam O'Shanter and Hammertown Drives.

Video obtained by ABC10 shows flames and black smoke rising from a two-story building near Kaiser Permanente's Medical Offices south of Hammer Lane.

Stockton Fire Chief Brandon Doolan told ABC10 that the building had no sprinklers and was built of wood. Adding that the roof is destroyed, the second floor is heavily damaged and there were no injuries.

In a Tweet, the Stockton Firefighter's Local union 456 asked people to avoid the area as crews work to tackle the blaze.

Stockton Firefighters are currently on scene of a 3rd alarm structure fire on Tam’O’Shanter between Hammertown and Tommydon. The 2 story commercial building was heavily involved upon Engine 11’s arrival. Crews are working to bring the fire under control. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gmIG0BJNz1 — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) June 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

