Students rally for change after scathing grand jury report concerning Stockton Unified trustees

Student leading the rally called the school board's actions "egregious acts and motions."

STOCKTON, Calif — Just days after a highly critical report issued by the San Joaquin County Grand Jury, 16-year old David Sengthay, a senior at Stockton Early College Academy, had heard enough.

"I believe they've done all these egregious acts and motions because they believe that the people won't pay attention," said Sengthay.

The teen, who says he wants to become a community activist in Stockton, organized a rally and protest tonight outside the Stockton Unified School District headquarters on Madison Street.

"It's about to be August. We're about to enter a whole new school year. They're expecting students to go back in-person, fully. Why can't we expect them to have their board meetings fully in person too? Following COVID-19 protocol, of course," Sengthay added.

The Grand Jury Report is entitled "Dissension, Dismay and Disarray."

Among the findings: failure by the the Board of Trustees to lead the district, disregard of policies and procedures, especially regarding hiring, deficient transparency and trustee behavior, especially during meetings.

Regarding the hiring of current Superintendent John Ramirez, the board slammed the process by the Board of Trustees:

"The Stockton Unified School District Board of Trustees did not follow the 'Process for Recruitment and Selection of an Interim Superintendent' nor the 'Process for Recruitment and Selection of a Permanent Superintendent,' when hiring the current superintendent, John Ramirez, Jr. Taking this shortcut produced confusion and mistrust among the board, the staff and the public."

It's recommendation to the board is to follow the proper process for recruitment and selection when hiring future superintendents.

Khushi Pannu is co-organizer of the rally and a senior at Stockton Early College Academy.

"So students like me, we were getting tired of this whole disorganization which was impacting us and the name and reputation of Stockton," Pannu said.

Lillaanna Brigham has taught 29 years as a middle school teacher in the district and said students are never the center of attention for the board.

"You have a new superintendent. You don't know who this person is and then they're gone. It's just really frustrating," Brigham said.

For community activist Toni McNeil, the report and rally send a clear message to the district.

"These youth leading this demonstration and this grand jury report should be red flags to community members and parents in this school district- pay attention to who is running for these seats," McNeil said.

A statement, in part, sent to ABC10 by Superintendent John Ramirez said:

"Student achievement is our focus. We have clear expectations from the state. It's my job to make sure our teachers have what they need, that our leaders have what they need and they are moving forward."

Board of Trustees President Cecilia Mendez also issued a statement which in part said:

"Here at SUSD we encourage our students to express themselves in as many healthy ways possible. Today students are here to voice their opinions and we are listening to them."

