STOCKTON, Calif. — A support dog that was stolen during a vehicle theft in Stockton on Sunday has been found safe, according to Stockton Police.

The dog, named Sloan, belonged to 12-year-old Neeko Niswonger, who has autism. According to Neeko’s mom Cynthia, they had stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday afternoon.

She said she left Sloan in the car with the A/C running vehicle while they grabbed a quick bite. But not long after they went inside the restaurant a thief jumped hopped in the car and drove off.

Police found the stolen Ford Focus Monday afternoon, but Sloan was nowhere in sight.

Finally, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Stockton Police posted to Twitter that Sloan had been found in the 2000 block of S. American Street. Officers took him to an animal rescue to be checked out and later reunited with his family.

Police did not say if someone found Sloan or if he had been wandering the streets since he was dognapped. The car thief has not been arrested.

