Survey: More than 70% of Stockton residents report excellent or fair quality of life

The online sample survey polled 559 Stockton adults who speak either English or Spanish.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — More than 70% of Stockton residents report having an excellent or fair quality of life, but only 19% report being satisfied with their sense of safety and the overall cleanliness of the city, according to results from a community survey made public for the first time Thursday.

The sample survey polled 559 Stockton adults online between Dec. 26 and Jan. 21. The survey was conducted in English and Spanish.

73% of survey respondents said they felt the city has handled the prevalence of homelessness poorly. Only 21% of residents said they felt there was excellent availability of programs for youth.

Overall, most of the people who were surveyed reported excellent or fair satisfaction with most of the 16 categories covered, which ranged from access to quality healthcare services to the availability of jobs that pay a living wage.

53% of respondents said they were likely to still be living in Stockton five years from the date they took the survey and 21% would likely recommend Stockton as a place to live.

Results from the survey were made public in a city council agenda posted Thursday afternoon.

The results will be discussed during a special city council meeting Wednesday where city council members and city staffers will hold a workshop to determine goals for 2023.

From 2022 to 2023, Stockton's City Council goals included focusing on COVID response and recovery, developing solutions to address homelessness, focusing on crime reduction in focus areas, prioritizing allocation of resources to focus areas within council districts and prioritizing economic development.

The meeting begins with public comment at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Update | Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna murder trial closing arguments commence