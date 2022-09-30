Stockton Unified apologizes after photos of class assignment circulate on social media

According to the school district, one group dressed up as members of the Ku Klux Klan for the assignment which focused on racism and prejudice.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District is apologizing Friday after photos surfaced online showing students at the Weber Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan as part of a school assignment.

According to a statement school district officials sent to ABC10, students enrolled in an ELA class were working on an assignment this week about hysteria, discrimination and fear.

School district officials said the assignment called on students to create a short video about something in history that lead to discriminatory laws, actions or practices.

"One group decided to focus on Racism/Prejudice as part of the assignment. The group dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan," the statement said. "Images of the group have surfaced. This assignment was inappropriate and wrong. SUSD does not condone racism, hate or violence."

School district officials said counselors were on hand Friday for students who witnessed the group and the situation has been addressed with all those involved.

"The Stockton Unified School District took immediate action when it was informed about this incident and assignment. We sincerely apologize for the hurt it caused. It is unacceptable," the statement said. "This type of assignment will not happen again. We apologize to students, teachers and staff who may have witnessed this incident."

