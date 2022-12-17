Stockton Police arrest suspect accused of killing a man

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a man with an object Friday evening.

The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Oak Street around 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.

Officers were called to that area on reports of an adult man suffering from blunt force trauma. First responders attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, police said.

John Sutherland, 33, was identified as a suspect and was arrested without incident. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and contempt of court for allegedly violating a protective order.

Investigators believe the victim and Sutherland knew each other, although the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

Sutherland is expected to appear in San Joaquin County Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. He is being held in jail on no bail.

The Friday evening homicide marked the Stockton Police Department's 47th homicide case of 2022.

