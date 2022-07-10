Suspect killed in crash while fleeing from San Joaquin Sheriff's Deputies, authorities say

The crash happened only a minute after deputies attempted to pull over the car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets in Stockton.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets in Stockton around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, the driver of the car did not stop and continued down the street driving at a fast speed.

One minute after deputies tried to pull the car over, the driver of the car allegedly crashed into an unoccupied parked car near Filbert Street and Harding Way.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said they tried to preform life-saving measures.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office are now all investigating the crash.

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: Stockton Serial Killings: Town hall tackles worries on violence